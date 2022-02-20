Esapekka Lappi, who won the FIA European Rally Championship in 2014, is taking over from one of the sport’s greatest drivers on Rally Sweden next week.

Lappi has been chosen to share Sebastien Ogier’s Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on several WRC events in 2022, starting with the winter counter from February 24-27. Ogier, the eight-time WRC champion, is planning a partial programme in 2022 in order to pursue his FIA World Endurance Championship ambitions.“I’m very excited about this moment,” said Lappi. “To be competing at the highest level once more is something I have been looking forward to for a long time. It has felt very natural to be working with the team again over the last few weeks and through testing. My feeling in the GR YARIS Rally1 was already quite good from the beginning and it’s been getting better step by step.”The ERC is the established training ground for drivers stepping up from national level and aiming for the top of the sport. Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas hosts the 2022 season opener from March 12-13.