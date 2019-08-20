Why being bad was good for ERC Junior Adielsson

Driving bad was good for Mattias Adielsson on the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship decider in Czech Republic last weekend.

The Sweden National Team driver achieved his pre-event aim of securing third place in the provisional championship standings after coming home in fifth position on Barum Czech Rally Zlín following an ultra-conservative drive in his Orsák Rally Sport-prepared Ford Fiesta R5.



“It was probably my baddest driving in my whole career, but when [Hiroki] Arai disappeared and when [Miko] Marczyk disappeared, how can you explain to sponsors and fans that have put everything into my career when you go off the road [when] you don’t have to. If I was pushing more and doing a mistake, I could never forgive myself, so it was better to lose 20 seconds in each stage.”



Despite his risk-free approach to the sealed-surface event, Adielsson and co-driver Andreas Johansson were delayed by three punctures and powersteering failure.



“You can’t imagine how important finishing third was, for my whole career, for the next step,” said Adielsson. “You are never happy with a race like this, but we had a mission and it was absolutely my hardest rally ever, mentally it was crazy. But I’ll never [drive] like this again, next time I will just go flat out!”

