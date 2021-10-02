Yoann Bonato starts Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras keen to remain grounded following his spectacular roll on last month’s 55th Azores Rallye.

The Frenchman and co-driver Benjamin Boulloud were unharmed in the accident but their CHL Sport Auto team had a ready a replacement Citroën C3 Rally2 for part two of the FIA European Rally Championship’s Portuguese double-header.



“I was a bit wide on a fast section on a very easy left corner and I jumped on the wrong side, Bonato explained. “I did a loop, in skiing it’s a good jump but in rallying you don’t do this, but we are okay with a new car, our team made a new one and it’s good news to be here. We like this rally and I think it will be a good experience for this weekend.”



Bonato starts Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras one week after winning Rallye Coeur de France. And following this weekend’s Portuguese ERC adventure, Bonato will be back on French championship duty when he contests Rallye d’Antibes – Côte d’Azur.



“For sure it’s very busy but it’s a good job to have,” he said. “I was happy with my podium here last year, it was a nice experience but that rally was on Tarmac. We never know what can happen on this rally but we try to do our best.”

ERC Previous winner Araujo on the challenge of ERC Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras AN HOUR AGO

ERC Practice crashes mean no ERC starts for Vilarino, Taddei AN HOUR AGO