Miko Marczyk is leaving home to go home as part of his preparations for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

ORLEN Team’s 2019 Polish champion is returning to the championship that helped to make his name when he contests the opening round across the border in Lithuania.



Marczyk and co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk are contesting this weekend’s Rally Žemaitija to prepare for the ERC season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from 18-20 June. Their opposition includes several top young ERC talents including Erik Cais and Callum Devine.



“I am very happy that on Friday we will stand at the start of the first round of the Polish championship,” said Marczyk. “There’s quite a challenge ahead of us - the list of entries looks impressive, 105 crews including half of them in four-wheel-drive cars and 27 of them are in the top Rally2 class.”



Photo:Facebook.com/mikomarczykmotorsport

