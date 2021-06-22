Andreas Mikkelsen wanted ORLEN 77th Rally Poland to start again after he finished runner-up to Alexey Lukyanuk on the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season opener.

The Norwegian had limited knowledge of his Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on gravel prior to the Mikołajki event getting underway and didn’t always find the set-up of his Czech challenger to his liking.



“If we started with the settings I have now it would have been a bit easier for me I think but we will learn from it,” said Mikkelsen. “I have done a lot of mileage in the Škoda but not so much on gravel, only two stages on Sardinia. I am still learning about the car a bit, how the changes are working on it, we will get there in the end.”



Reflecting on the event, Mikkelsen said: “Rally Poland has been very enjoyable like it always is with very fast flowing roads and gets quite rough on the second pass. I think we drove quite clever, missing a bit of pace compared with the two Russians [Lukyanuk and Nikolay Gryazin]. We made some set-up changes today which improved my feeling with the car on these fast, flowing roads, but there is still more to get so we have to keep working hard on the test before Liepāja to find a setting that I am comfortable with.”



Mikkelsen is five points behind Lukyanuk in the title standings after he scored five maximum day points on leg two.

