Ken Torn might be a winner on Tarmac in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship but he still insists he’s not at the peak of his powers on sealed surfaces.

Speaking ahead of the all-asphalt Rally Fafe Montelongo, the current ERC3 Junior title leader insists he doesn’t find Tarmac events “easy”.



“I only know the Fafe stage from the Portugal World Rally Championship event and it is on gravel,” said the Estonian driver. “Fafe on Tarmac is totally new for me. Again, we are back on Tarmac and it’s not easy for us but we want to do our best and get all the possible kilometres on Tarmac.”



Kauri Pannas co-drives Torn’s Estonian Autosport Junior Team-entered, Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4 from M-Sport Poland.