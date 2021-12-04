Albert von Thurn und Taxis marked his fifth Rally Islas Canarias appearance by posting his best finish so far on the FIA European Rally Championship counter.
With Bernhard Ettel co-driving, von Thurn und Taxis drove his Baumschlager Rallye & Racing Škoda Fabia Rally 2 Evo to a fine P11 overall on last month’s ERC season closer.

He said: “It was a really wonderful rally, I enjoyed Canarias so much. It was quite tricky, conditions were good, but it wasn't easy. I tried to push, maybe too hard sometimes, we have to find where we can improve.”

Albert von Thurn und Taxis’ previous Rally Islas Canarias results

2017:14
2018:13
2019:17
2020:DNF (mechanical)
2021:11
