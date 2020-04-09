ERC

Why it’s 19 and counting in the ERC

By ERC

53 minutes agoUpdated 51 minutes ago

The popularity of the FIA European Rally Championship continues to rise with confirmation that drivers from 19 countries have signed up to take part and more are expected during the coming months.

So far, drivers or co-drivers from the following countries have registered:

Argentina

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

