Why it’s 19 and counting in the ERC
The popularity of the FIA European Rally Championship continues to rise with confirmation that drivers from 19 countries have signed up to take part and more are expected during the coming months.
So far, drivers or co-drivers from the following countries have registered:
Argentina
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Czech Republic
Finland
France
Germany
Hungary
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Spain
Sweden
