Why it’s 19 and counting in the ERC

The popularity of the FIA European Rally Championship continues to rise with confirmation that drivers from 19 countries have signed up to take part and more are expected during the coming months.

So far, drivers or co-drivers from the following countries have registered:



Argentina



Austria



Belgium



Bulgaria



Czech Republic



Finland



France



Germany



Hungary



Ireland



Italy



Latvia



Norway



Poland



Portugal



Romania



Russia



Spain



Sweden

