That’s the firm belief of ERC Co-ordinator Jean-Baptiste Ley, who worked with the event organisers, Portugal’s ASN, FPAK, and motorsport world governing body, the FIA, to agree an alternative date for the gravel event.



Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras had been due to open the 2021 ERC season in mid-March, but the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the event being rescheduled to September 24-26.



“Despite considerable effort, preserving the planned back-to-back event configuration for Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras and the 55thAzores Rallye is unfortunately not possible this year, although the logistical support available for teams contesting the Azores Rallye remains in place and the Azores Rallye is a very worthy host for the opening event of the season. And by taking over the original date of Rally Islas Canarias we hope to minimise disruption to drivers, teams and broadcasters. The date was also a vacant slot for Portuguese ASN, FPAK, and its national and local championships. For Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, it’s a case of good things come to those who wait.”