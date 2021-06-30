Craig Breen is planning to use his Rally Liepāja outing this week as a chance to “examine” MRF Tyres’ ongoing development programme.

The high-speed Latvian counter is the first FIA European Rally Championship event that Team MRF Tyres is contesting for a second time. And five-time ERC rally winner Breen is keen to capitalise on that opportunity to assess the progress that is being made by the Indian manufacturer.



“The pace the Team MRF Tyres car had in Poland was very strong and I am looking to revisiting a rally we did last year to examine our development,” said the Irishman, who scored three fastest stage times on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland to underline MRF Tyres’ progression.



“There is a strong field this weekend for the ERC. Making it through the Friday will be important as there is only a [remote] service and long stages. The development exercise for Team MRF Tyes is the most important thing again and being able to return to a rally we have done before will be valuable.”



Breen won Rally Liepāja in 2015 prior to his step up to the world stage when it ran as a winter event. He has fond memories.



“Rally Liepaja is a rally I enjoy,” he said. “The roads are fast and more open. It is a rally that I won when it was held as a snow rally. Now in the summer, I look forward to the challenge on the dry gravel.”

