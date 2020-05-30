Why it’s double the ERC fun in Ostia

-

The FIA European Rally Championship is set to visit the beach resort of Ostia not once but twice this year.

With every effort being made for Rally di Roma Capitale to host the ERC season opener from 24-26 July, Ostia is due to take on increased importance with stages planned there on both the first and final day of the all-asphalt contest.



Previously Ostia had the honour of hosting the deciding stages on a Sunday evening. But while that tradition will remain from 19h15 local time on 26 July, the rally’s opening two stages will also take place in Ostia from 19h40 on Friday 24 July. All four stages will be located within close proximity of the sea.

