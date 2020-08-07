Why Llarena expects the expected in ERC

-

Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena is expecting a tough time on Rally Liepāja as he continues his transition from ERC3 Junior to ERC1 Junior.

The 2019 ERC1 Junior champion is two events into his Rally2 career but faces the prospect of having to continue his learning mission on Latvia’s high-speed gravel stages when Rally Liepāja takes place from 14-16 August.



“It’s going to be a difficult rally for us, probably the toughest one of the season, even though Sara and me are wishful to compete for the first time in Liepãja driving an R5 car,” said Llarena, whose Citroën C3 R5 is co-driven by Sara Fernández. “We want to be battling again for a top-five overall result, as we did in Rally di Roma Capitale. We will see also how many points we can score for ERC1 Junior, our main goal this season with Citroën.”



Llarena finished sixth overall last month's Rally di Roma Capitale and third in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship standings.

