Efrén Llarena has explained why he was “on the limit” before as well as during Rally Islas Canarias, the eighth and final round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

After securing second place on the Tarmac event to clinch the runner-up spot in the provisional ERC standings behind champion Andreas Mikkelsen**, the Rallye Team Spain ace revealed the financial struggles he’s faced to complete the 2021 season.



“We are so happy,” said Llarena, who is co-driven by Sara Fernández. “It was really hard to be here, we were just on the limit to not come. Okay after that we tried to do our best and we started the rally very well, we take the second position in the first stage and continue all the rally in the second position.



“In the last stage we need to fight for the Co-Drivers’ championship [for Sara] and we did it and I’m really happy for Sara and all the team.”



Visit FIAERC.com soon for more on Sara Fernández’s history-making capture of the FIA European Rally Championship for Co-Drivers**



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

