She’s swift in fifth but ERC3 ace Vogel has one aim: “To prove there is a place for us among men”

With third place in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship a strong possibility – he’s one point behind Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena – Marczyk is intent on pushing as hard as he can.

“I’m happy we will start this rally, it’s been one of my biggest dreams from when I was go-karting,” said Marczyk. “The roads look like a race track, smooth and with a really good grip. I hope we can do a good job with Szymon and our team, Sports Racing Technologies. It’s necessary to all the time drive near the limit, be really fast and feel the speed really well.”