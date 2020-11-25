ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk won’t be backing off at any point on his Rally Islas Canarias debut this week.
The Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo driver has shown impressive pace during his first season at international level since winning the Polish title in 2019 alongside co-driver Szymon Gospadarczyk.
With third place in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship a strong possibility – he’s one point behind Rallye Team Spain’s Efrén Llarena – Marczyk is intent on pushing as hard as he can.
“I’m happy we will start this rally, it’s been one of my biggest dreams from when I was go-karting,” said Marczyk. “The roads look like a race track, smooth and with a really good grip. I hope we can do a good job with Szymon and our team, Sports Racing Technologies. It’s necessary to all the time drive near the limit, be really fast and feel the speed really well.”
