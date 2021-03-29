Filip Mareš has marked himself out as a victory contender when the FIA European Rally Championship visits his native Czech Republic in the summer.

Barum Czech Rally Zlín is due to host round five of the 2021 ERC season from August 27-29 and Mareš, the 2019 ERC1 Junior champion, will be one to watch in his Škoda Fabia following his fine run to third place on Kowax Valašská Rally ValMez yesterday (Sunday).



Mareš was the top-scoring Czech championship-registered driver on leg one and narrowly failed to prevent Jan Kopecký from beating him to a Czech points victory by 3.8s behind outright winner Nikolay Gryazin, ERC1 Junior champion in 2018.



“In the end, it is the third spot overall and second place in the Czech championship,” said Mareš. “Along with the points [Saturday’s] leg victory, it's a decent points base for the rest of the season.”



ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member Erik Cais was also on impressive form in fifth place in his Ford Fiesta.



Photo:Facebook.com/filipmaresrally

