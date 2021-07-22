Amaury Molle is revved up for his Rally di Roma Capitale return as it means a chance to compete on his favoured asphalt once again.

After scoring FIA ERC3 Junior Championship points on the all-gravel rounds in Poland and Latvia, Belgian Molle will tackle sealed-surface stages in a Ford Fiesta Rally4 for the first time.



But while he’s still adapting to his TM Competition-run car, Molle at least is competing on familiar territory alongside his French co-driver Florian Barral.



“I’m really confident for this weekend,” said Molle. “It’s the first asphalt event of the season and I have good memories from last year when I finished on the podium in ERC3 Junior. I really want to fight for another good result and clearly our target is to play at the front.”



Molle completed his first meaningful kilometres aboard his Pirelli-equipped Fiesta Rally4 during testing yesterday (Wednesday).



“Except for a few tests in the winter this was our first time in the car on asphalt,” said Molle. “The weather looks good for the weekend, which is important because it means the same conditions as last year. Because the stages are 70 per cent the same as last year, we have a good overall knowledge and we hope it will help us on our way to the finish.



“We’ve had to go through two gravel rallies. I don’t have so much experience on gravel but we scored good points. For me the season starts now on asphalt, the fight is on and I’m ready for this weekend.”

ERC History-maker Breen braced for ERC Tarmac challenge 10 HOURS AGO

ERC ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory how they’ve performed 20 HOURS AGO