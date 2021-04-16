Miko Marczyk will prove his talent in the FIA European Rally Championship for a second season running, linking up again with co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk in a MICHELIN-equipped, Sports Racing Technologies-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo under the ORLEN Team banner.

Former Polish champion Marczyk, 25, impressed on five ERC appearances in 2020 and placed eighth in the final standings, despite having no previous knowledge of the events he contested.



He announced his ERC programme via a live stream, which marked a significant moment for both he and Gospodarczyk. “It was important for us because the wintertime for a rally driver is not easy to organise everything in a proper way, but I am happy,” Marczyk said. “ORLEN, which is our main sponsor, were happy after our first season of cooperation in 2020. We are very grateful for their support and proud we have this opportunity in the ERC again. One thing is fast driving but in front of it is a lot of hard work. Now it’s the best part because I can prepare to be a rally driver and be as ready as possible for the new season, which is going to be a hybrid season for me.



“From one perspective I would like to push the throttle quite hard in rallies like Poland, Liepāja, Roma or Canarias where I have some experience. But from the other perspective there are still some rounds that I need to gain experience for the future because I hope we will do more seasons in the ERC.”



ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory membership excites Marczyk

As well as chasing outright success, Marczyk has enrolled in the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, which recognises the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres. “This is very important to us because MICHELIN is our partner and the experience of the other guys in this category will be quite similar to mine so it will be a good comparison.”



New season, new car for Polish talent

“We will work together with Sports Racing Technologies again,” Marczyk said. “We had a good 2020 with the team and they have big experience in the ERC. We will get a new car, a 2021-specification Fabia, chassis number 124 from Škoda Motorsport. I’m happy for this and I will do my best for the Polish fans.”



Improvement the main goal

“I hope it will be the same level of improvement as I did in 2020,” said Marczyk. “In 2020 our improvement was not easy to see because the competition was very tough. But I know that to take eighth place in the overall ERC in 2020 required much faster driving than being first in the Polish championship in 2019. Now I know that I am a much better driver. To make another step this year, like in 2020, as well as being on the finish lines of all the rallies without bad luck would be great and I have a good package for this. We showed some potential last year but in small places. Now I hope to show our potential on the big parts or even in whole the rallies.”

