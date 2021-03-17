Mads Østberg is set for an FIA European Rally Championship return later this season – as part of the defence of his FIA World Rally Championship 2 title.

Østberg has joined Tagai Racing Technology for a packed 2021 campaign in a Citroën C3 Rally2.



As well as his seven-event world bid, the 33-year-old from Norway is set to take part on all eight rounds of the Hungarian championship, starting with the Boldogkő Rally from April 16-18.



The Hungarian championship will join forces with the ERC for the Rally Hungary weekend with national crews eligible for the Nyíregyháza Rally, plus the international-level Rally Hungary if they register for ERC priority status.



Østberg was second on last season’s Rally Liepāja, albeit as a non-registered ERC driver. His two previous ERC starts came on Rally Islas Canarias in 2016 and Rajd Rzeszowski in 2017. He was leading in Gran Canaria and was also in front in Poland only a powersteering issue to develop and force his early exit.

