Why Polish champion Miko Marczyk is ready to fly in ERC

National champion Miko Marczyk is preparing to fly in more ways than one when he contests the 2020 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship with backing from Polish oil company PKN Orlen, ŠKODA Polska and Volkswagen Financial Services.

The 24-year-old has never previously taken an aeroplane to compete on a rally but all that will change this season when embarks on his first major international adventure.



Szymon Gospdarczyk, who has co-driven Marczyk since midway through 2017, will continue to serve as a guiding light, while Marczyk’s partnership with Kresta Racing remains in place with the Czech outfit on hand to prepare the Rally2-specification, Michelin-equipped, ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo.



Marczyk gets set for international career take-off

After winning the prestigious RSMP (Rajdowe Samochodowe Mistrzostwa Polski) title in 2019, Marczyk identified the ERC as his number one choice for career progression.



“The ERC is the natural and best step for me after the Polish championship,” said Marczyk, who only began competing in 2016 with nothing more than limited experience in indoor karting to count on. “The rallies in Poland are very good but the level of roads and the competition is bigger in the ERC than in the national championship. The ERC is therefore a good place to learn and develop and also to fight with other young drivers from European countries before I take the next step.



“Until now, I have never had the opportunity to go to a rally by aeroplane, it will be my first time in the Azores and I am really glad and happy about this. I would like to develop fast in the ERC, it’s like a big adventure and I hope step by step to be a good part of the championship.”



What works for Kubica works for Marczyk too

Marczyk has retained the support of all the partners that helped him to the 2019 Polish title, while attracting additional backing from new main sponsor PKN Orlen, which has made possible his step up to European level. The company is also supporting Marczyk’s compatriot, Robert Kubica – a former ERC stage winner – in his Alfa Romeo test and reserve driver role in Formula One.



“My partners from the last year – ŠKODA Polska, Volkswagen Financial Services, Michelin, Rallyshop.pl and Rożek Brokers Group – will continue to support me. It’s a big honour for me that for 2020 we have a new main sponsor, which is PKN Orlen, the biggest petrol company in Poland. I am very happy and thankful for all this support and now I want to concentrate on being the best rally driver I can be.”



Why the ERC1 Junior title can wait

While Marczyk is aiming for the very top of the sport, he doesn’t want his ERC campaign to be for one year only. “If we look at history, it’s not easy even for the best drivers to drive well in their first year in the ERC,” Marczyk said. “First, I need to understand the roads and the big competition in the ERC, but then I also need to understand the importance of being at the finish line in the highest position possible to get the experience and the points.



“I want to be in the ERC for the future and I know from the Polish championship it’s very hard to get good scores in first year. For sure I will try to be as fast as possible on my home event, 77th Rally Poland, but I know that our partners look at the final standings at the end of the year, not after one stage or one rally. That’s why it’s important to be at the finish line and this will be my strategy.”



In Gospdarczyk Marczyk trusts

Marczyk has highlighted the role performed by his co-driver and compatriot Szymon Gospdarczyk. “I am really happy to work together with Szymon,” said Marczyk, who has a fourth and a third place from three ERC1 Junior starts. “He’s still a young co-driver but from the other perspective much more experienced guy than me. He’s highly motivated real sportsman.”



Where to watch Miko Marczyk in 2020

Azores Rallye, 26-28 March; Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; Rally Liepāja (Latvia), 29-31 May; 77th Rally Poland, 26-28 June; Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy), 24-26 July; Barum Czech Rally Zlín, 28-30 August.

The post Why Polish champion Miko Marczyk is ready to fly in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.