Sobiesław Zasada, the three-time winner of the FIA European Rally Championship, is making a shock comeback to international competition when he contests the Safari Rally later this month.

Zasada, 91, hasn’t competed at the sport’s top level since 1997, but is returning behind the wheel of a new-for-2021 Ford Fiesta Rally3 prepared by M-Sport Poland.



“I’ve decided to participate in Safari Rally because I’m very curious how that kind of events are like these days,” said Zasada, whose appearance on the Kenyan event came in 1997. “I’m not going there for holidays, I still have a power to challenge myself. I know that a lot has changed since my last start in Safari in 1997 and the only thing that’s the same is the Kenya roads. I believe I can reach the finish line.”



Polish great Zasada’s trio of ERC titles came in 1966, 1967 and 1971. Meanwhile the race to win the 2021 ERC crown begins on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20, one week prior to the Safari Rally’s world championship return. The Mikołajki event will mark the debut of the Fiesta Rally3 on an FIA international championship event as part of the Pirelli-equipped ERC Junior category.



Photo:Zasada.pl

