Hyundai Rally Team Italia has been forced to withdraw its planned Barum Czech Rally Zlín entry due to driver Umberto Scandola falling ill.

Scandola, a former Italian champion, had been due to make his debut on the sealed-surface FIA European Rally Championship counter at the wheel of a Pirelli-equipped Hyundai i20 R5. But illness has put those plans on hold at the last minute.



However, Scandola plans to resume his ERC Campaign on next month’s 55th Azores Rallye following an outing on Rally dei Nuraghi e Vermentino in his homeland.



“It is really a shame not to be able to be at the start of the famous rally that takes place in the Czech Republic, but an annoying illness hit me just on the eve, when everything had been organised and the car was ready to go,” Scandola said. “This momentary stop will not change our future plans, however, which always include participation in the next races of the European championship and the Italian Gravel Championship, which at the moment [we] lead.”

