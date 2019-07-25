Why second in ERC1 Junior is “not the end of the world” for Ingram

Chris Ingram is adamant that he remains in prime position to win the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship when the title battle reaches its conclusion on Barum Czech Rally Zlín next month.

Ingram’s advantage has been cut to 30 points with 39 up for grabs on the season decider after he finished second to Filip Mareš on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend following time lost with a brake issue on the opening loop.



“The first day was unlucky, frustrating but promising,” said the Toksport WRT driver. “At the end we’ve come through and got some points when a lot of the ERC regulars struggled. It’s not the end of the world [to have finished second] but I need to get my head straight and come back stronger in Zlín because I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on myself and overdriving on every rally.”

