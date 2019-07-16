Why second won’t do for ERC3 Junior leader Furuseth

Sindre Furuseth no longer wants to finish second in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship having placed runner-up three times in 2019.

Instead, the table-topping Norwegian is eager for a win on this week’s Rally di Roma Capitale as he looks to strengthen his title advantage with two events remaining.



Part of the Saintéloc Junior Team line-up, Furuseth explained why a first-place finish would do nicely in Italy.



“The championship looks good with three second places, but with the four best scores counting we really need a victory because the points difference between first and second place is big,” Norwegian Furuseth explained. “It’s vital to get a victory and Rome is a good opportunity.



Co-driven by Swede Jim Hjerpe, Furuseth was in the fight for the ERC3 Junior win in Roma 12 months ago only for a technical issue to put him out.



“We know the stages from last year, only one stage is new, I’m happy with my driving on Tarmac and we had a good set-up for Tarmac in Canarias,” said Furuseth. “Obviously, there are different challenges in Rome with the cuts and bumpy stages, but we have a detailed plan for our test [today]. We need to put together the package we have in the best way to be in the fight, but we also need to find the right balance.”



Before leg bonus points are taken into account, a win in ERC3 Junior is worth 25 points with 18 points going to the second-place driver.

