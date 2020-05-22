-

Rallying fans in New Zealand are being treated to action from the FIA European Rally Championship.

Under a new agreement, national broadcaster Three is showing highlights from the 2019 season, which was decided on the very final stage of the campaign.



Three’s ERC coverage, which is shown on the Sunday afternoon CRC Motorsport show, began on 3 May and is scheduled to run until 5 July although there will be no programmes on 7 or 21 June.



ERC rallies are split into three distinct categories based on car performance (ERC1, ERC2 and ERC3). There are also classes for young drivers (ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior) plus the Abarth Rally Cup, a one-make series for the Abarth 124 rally.



The 2019 ERC season was made up of Azores Rallye, Rally Islas Canarias, Rally Liepāja, 76th Rally Poland, Rally di Roma Capitale, Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Cyprus Rally and Rally Hungary.



Did you know?New Zealand’s leading rally driver, Hayden Paddon, scored a stage win on his one and only ERC appearance in Belgium in 2013 (pictured). He and co-driver John Kennard were in fourth position when they crashed out.

ERC Collaboration of fans crucial for unprecedented edition of ERC Rally di Roma Capitale 15 HOURS AGO

The post Why the ERC is thrilling fans… in New Zealand! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Champion Ingram tells ERC The Stage: “We want to be back, we want to defend the title” A DAY AGO