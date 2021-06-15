ORLEN 77th Rally Poland marks a kind of a homecoming for new FIA ERC3 Junior recruit Giovanni Benvenuto Baruffa.

The 22-year-old Italian talent is actually quarter Polish and naturally proud of his heritage, as he explained.



“My grandmother Sofia, whose last name was Adamczewska, was born in Lodz, a town in the centre of Poland, and I can say that 25 per cent of my blood is Polish,” Baruffa said. “It is therefore another reason of pride, mine and that of the family, to start this journey where the romantic story of my paternal grandparents, Sofia and Benvenuto, which are my and my sister's middle names, began many years ago.”



Baruffa is graduating to the European Rally Championship in a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 run by the Baldon Rally operation and co-driven by his compatriot, Simone Brachi, 21.



“It seemed like yesterday when we began to analyse the idea of racing in the ERC with my father and the team, now we are,” said Baruffa, who will carry the colours of Movisport in the ERC. “I am very happy and I would also add lucky to have found a number of partners who believed in this important project. I would like to emphasise that for me and Simone everything is new and therefore we will experience the individual races almost like an adventure, but with a positive spirit made up of humility and the desire to learn as quickly as possible. After a full year in Italy, we decided to race abroad, in very long races, always different routes and against top teams. A bit like doing an international university master's degree.”



Baruffa is one of 12 ERC3 Junior drivers competing on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.



Photo:Massimo Bettiol

