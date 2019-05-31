Why two stage wins don’t make it right for ERC3 Junior’s Flying Finn Hokkanen

Miika Hokkanen once again showed his speed in FIA ERC3 Junior on Rally Liepāja – but his two stage wins didn’t provide the reward he craved following his leg one retirement.

Hokkanen, who finished on the Rally Liepāja podium in 2018, was in fifth position in his Mavisa Sport Peugeot 208 R2 when wheel stud failure put him out. He restarted on Sunday and gave a strong indication of what might have been with two fastest stage times alongside co-driver Rami Suorsa.



“I was 15 kilometres from the start of the fourth stage when our wheel nuts gave up in the left front suddenly,” Hokkanen explained. “We were sad and for sure it’s a little bit frustrating to continue with the Rally2 because you don’t have the same confidence and feeling. It was a big shame to retire but we were lucky the bolts gave up in a slow section, not a fast section.



“We got some kilometres and of course it’s fun to drive these stages. We had some stage wins but we are not in the top standings.”

