Widlak’s ERC2 look revealed

This is the Mitsubishi Lancer that ERC newcomer Igor Widłak will use on Rally di Roma Capitale this week.

Widłak, from Poland, will be eligible for the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category. Łukasz Włoch will co-drive.

