-

Zelindo Melegari might not have achieved his target of a top-three finish in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category on Rally Liepāja – but he left Latvia still in front in the title battle.

Following his heroic class victory on Rally di Roma Capitale after almost a year out following injury, Melegari and co-driver Corrado Bonato finished fourth in class on Rally Liepāja to hold a 15-point leader after two rounds.



Afterwards the Italian Subaru Impreza driver said: “These special stages are fantastic and I enjoy so much. Okay, fourth position is better than nothing, our objective was third but we maintain the lead of the championship.”

ERC ERC Azores Rallye will not take place in 2020 13 HOURS AGO

The post Will it be 15 and counting for ERC2’s Melegari? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Llarena satisfied with ERC1 Junior progress 19 HOURS AGO