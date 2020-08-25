ERC

Will it be 15 and counting for ERC2’s Melegari?

Image credit: ERC

ERC
43 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

-

Zelindo Melegari might not have achieved his target of a top-three finish in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category on Rally Liepāja – but he left Latvia still in front in the title battle.

Following his heroic class victory on Rally di Roma Capitale after almost a year out following injury, Melegari and co-driver Corrado Bonato finished fourth in class on Rally Liepāja to hold a 15-point leader after two rounds.

Afterwards the Italian Subaru Impreza driver said: “These special stages are fantastic and I enjoy so much. Okay, fourth position is better than nothing, our objective was third but we maintain the lead of the championship.”

The post Will it be 15 and counting for ERC2’s Melegari? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

