Irishman Breen, a stage winner for Team MRF Tyres in the 2020 ERC driving a Hyundai i20 R5, is making his debut in The Ice Challenge, Italy’s answer to the French Trophée Andros, which begins in the Italian town of Livigno this weekend (January 9/10).



And Breen won’t be the only driver with ERC experience in action with Alberto Battistolli, Andrea Crugnola, Tamara Molinaro and Rachele Somaschini also competing in the ice-racing series. Breen is entered in a Side By Side vehicle.



Photo:Icechallenge.it