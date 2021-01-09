FIA European Rally Championship event winner Craig Breen will take on a challenge of a different this weekend.
Irishman Breen, a stage winner for Team MRF Tyres in the 2020 ERC driving a Hyundai i20 R5, is making his debut in The Ice Challenge, Italy’s answer to the French Trophée Andros, which begins in the Italian town of Livigno this weekend (January 9/10).
And Breen won’t be the only driver with ERC experience in action with Alberto Battistolli, Andrea Crugnola, Tamara Molinaro and Rachele Somaschini also competing in the ice-racing series. Breen is entered in a Side By Side vehicle.
Photo:Icechallenge.it
The post Will it be nice on ice for ERC ace Breen? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
