Williams pleased with debut ERC3 Junior speed

James Williams was happy with the speed he showed on his debut in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship – but “devastated” that he wasn’t able to convert it into a top result on Rally di Roma Capitale.

Williams, a frontrunner in the British championship, was stepping up to international level for the first time and had high hopes of a strong result in his Ford Fiesta R2T.



Despite a promising start, the Welsh driver was soon out of luck alongside co-driver Tom Woodburn, as he explained.



“The first stage started great, getting off to a good pace and finding the rhythm with the notes from the word go. Unfortunately, about five kilometres from the end of the stage we picked up a front-right puncture and had to stop and change with driving on not an option.



“Stage two started well with the rhythm in the car returning but very unexpectedly we were sent on our roof on an open hairpin right. Absolutely devastated doesn’t touch how I was feeling for the team and sponsors. It was something which caught us by surprise and, in a flash, [we] were stopped wondering what had happened.



“The gutting thing is that we felt some very good speed in the car this week and we weren’t quite able to extract that as a stage result. It was definitely there, watch this space.”

