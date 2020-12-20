That’s the view of Malcolm Wilson, Managing Director of M-Sport, the company behind the all-new Fiesta Rally3.



Wilson, an ex-driver turned established talent-backer said: “Developing young drivers has always been at the heart of our business, and the FIA European Rally Championship has long been a proving ground for some of the world’s best up-and-coming talent. We’re dedicated to providing a clear and cost-effective route whereby the most promising youngsters can reach the very top of our sport, and this new series adds another string to that bow.



“I look forward to seeing what talent comes to the fore in 2021, and to monitoring their progress as they worktowards the ultimate goal of becoming a future world champion.”