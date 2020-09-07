Fresh from winning the ERC-counting Rally Liepāja, ERC1 Junior contender Solberg won his class in a fine ninth overall to underline his huge potential behind the wheel.



There was more ERC Junior success in Estonia as Mārtiņš Sesks came through to win the Junior World Rally Championship section of the event in his Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4. Sesks claimed an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2018.



In Finland, meanwhile, Emil Lindholm, who drives for Team MRF Tyres in ERC1 Junior, marked the return of the national championship with victory on the SM O.K. Auto-Ralli.