Words of praise from Hyundai Motorsport head Adamo following ERC opener

Andrea Adamo, the Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, has praised the organisations that made Rally di Roma Capitale possible – and singled out two drivers that impressed in the company’s i20 R5.

The all-asphalt event marked the first international-level rally since lockdown restrictions eased in certain countries.



As well as watching Dani Sordo and Pierre-Louis Loubet deliver a one-two in the Rally Stars event that formed of the Rally di Roma Capitale weekend, Adamo witnessed several strong performances by drivers in Hyundai i20 R5s registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.



They included Craig Breen, who finished fourth overall in a Team MRF Tyres entry, and Hyundai Customer Racing Junior Driver Grégoire Munster, who was fourth in ERC1 Junior and seventh in the main order.



“Craig has done a nice job in the Hyundai i20 R5,” said Adamo. “We know that MRF is building up its tyre development and they are pushing very hard. It is not easy to come into a championship as challenging as the ERC and to be immediately as competitive as the others. Some of the stage times have shown that the pace and performance is there, so they just have to keep at it. Craig is the guy to give them the support and experience they need. BRC Racing Team is doing its usual amazing effort.



“It could also be a useful reference for the junior drivers that we have had with us here. Grégoire Munster has had a consistent rally on these challenging roads, and I’m honestly very happy with his achievements.



“Finally, I’d like to add some words for Jean-Baptiste Ley from Eurosport for the warm welcome he has given us, and to the FIA, ACI Sport and Bruno De Pianto, organiser of Rally di Roma Capitale, for allowing us to be here this weekend. The sheer ambition and effort they have made to run this event against all odds, and especially under COVID-19 conditions, is amazing. Only people with such vision, determination and passion for motorsport can make such a thing happen, so our thanks to them.”

