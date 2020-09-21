Triple ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz claimed his best finish to date in the FIA World Rally Championship when he placed a fine class-winning seventh overall on Rally Turkey on Sunday.

The only driver to win the FIA European Rally Championship for three seasons running, Kajetanowicz stepped up to world level for the 2018 season under the LOTOS Rally Team banner.



Co-driven by Maciej Szczepaniak, Kajetanowicz's category triumph in Turkey made up for his final-stage crash on Rally Estonia earlier this month when the Pole was on course to finish second in class.



Photo:Kajto.pl