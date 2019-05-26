World Rallycross star Nitišs up for more ERC Abarth Rally Cup action

Latvian Reinis Nitišs is keen on more appearances in the Abarth Rally Cup following his return to FIA European Rally Championship action on his home round of the ERC.

Nitišs, the youngest winner of an FIA World Rallycross Championship event, placed third on his debut in the one-make category for the Abarth 124 rally on Rally Liepāja, having fought back from an electrical issue on leg one.



“It was a tough race,” said Nitišs, who bagged two stage wins in his class today. “I’ve been driving many different cars in my lifetime but this car was something completely different. Rear-wheel drive, turbo engine and a lot of power on two wheels only. I didn’t have any self-confidence to go flat-out at first, but it came, and I would love to drive it again.”

