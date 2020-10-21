Replacing the existing i20 R5, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing reports its new challenger “represents an improvement in every area of the car” compared to its predecessor.



An extensive testing programme for the i20 N Rally2 will begin later this month, with the first deliveries to customers and final homologation scheduled for the summer of 2021.



Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal Andrea Adamo said: “The Hyundai i20 R5 was the first car from Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, and the new i20 N Rally2 shows how far we have come in the five years since the foundation of the department. Every area of the new car is an improvement over the original thanks to the design work completed by our dedicated team of designers and engineers. Our focus is now on testing the car to further develop each aspect of the design to improve both performance and reliability, while also ensuring that the handling enables each and every one of our customers to achieve the best possible results when they can start competing with the i20 N Rally2 next year.”



Meanwhile, the i20 R5 will be in action on next month’s Rally Hungary, round four of the 2020 ERC season.