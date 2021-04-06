Polish promise Kacper Wróblewski will get a perfect opportunity to prove his talent against some of Europe’s best drivers when the ERC visits his homeland, as planned, in June.

The 2018 Polish 2WD champion will contest his national championship for the ORLEN Team in a Michelin-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



And with the Polish and FIA European Rally Championship joining forces for 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20, Wróblewski and co-driver Jakub Wróbel will get the opportunity to prepare their pace on the same gravel stages as the ERC regulars.



“This year's championship calendar looks very promising,” said Wróblewski. “There are seven rounds, including two gravel ones.



“During the winter break, we did a really solid preparation with the team. In this season we will have at our disposal the latest evolution of the Fabia Rally2 Evo. The package of improvements introduced by ŠkodaMotorsport looks impressive – the engine software, intercooler, exhaust manifold, gear set, differential settings, brake cooling system, shock absorbers and many other components have been improved. It promises to be a faster, more grippy and stable car.



“Good preparation, our partners, a great car in which we feel more and more confident – with that all combined, we have all the tools to fight for the top places in the final classification. Above all, however, we want to provide our fans with a good motorsport spectacle, especially during Rally Poland in which we will compete for both ERC and national championship.”



Wróblewski, winner of the Polish Tarmac Masters 2020 PRO class, will is set to begin his Polish championship campaign on Świdnicki-KRAUSE Rally in Świdnica from April 23-25.



Co-driver Wróbel added: “Our previous season was shortened due to the pandemic. As a result, today we feel a really great hunger for competition. Compared to last year's struggles, now we are richer in numerous experiences, we got to know our strengths and weaknesses better. We have worked well during the pre-season period and we know what we need to focus on in the upcoming months.”



Wróblewski and Wróbel are being supported by PKN ORLEN, Wirtualna Polska, RMF FM, HRX Polska, Topp-Cars, Michelin Motorsport and the Town and Commune of Myslenice.

