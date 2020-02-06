WTCR racer Panis praises role ERC team Saintéloc played in Trophée Andros glory

Aurélien Panis used his post-Trophée Andros title celebrations to praise the work of leading FIA European Rally Championship team Saintéloc Racing.

Panis said he relied on Saintéloc’s consistency to come out on top at the end of the first all-electric Trophée Andros season.



And following his success with the French squad, which claimed the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams in 2019, Panis was keen to credit the efforts of the outfit.



“Thanks to them we won the championship,” said Panis who normally races in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which, like the ERC, is promoted by Eurosport Events. “We were really consistent during the whole championship and this was really important. We also did podiums and victories and finished 23 points in front of the next driver. This was really good for us.”

