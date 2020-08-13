Yes it’s Jeets! Estonian hopeful plots ERC Junior bid

-

Gregor Jeets will begin his 2020 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship campaign on Rally Liepāja this week – two years after he swapped karts for cars.

Despite success in karting, Jeets elected to follow in the wheel tracks of his father Raul Jeets, a successful ERC regular in the past, by taking up rallying. And he’s not looked back with a succession of promising results in R2 (now Rally4) machinery.



Following his point-scoring debut on Rally Liepāja last year, Jeets (pronounced Yets) tackled three further ERC3 Junior Championship rounds and returns to the Pirelli-supported category this season with high hopes of further progression alongside experienced co-driver Kuldar Sikk.



“Last year I competed in Liepāja for the first time but I think it will be much more easier to drive there this year,” said Jeets, 19. “I will try to grow my speed step by step but my first aim is to have a top-five result in ERC3 Junior. There will be really fast drivers on the rally this weekend and it’s fantastic. I hope the top three is also possible in my class.”



Hoping for more ERC action

Jeets is working to ensure his ERC3 Junior return on Rally Liepāja at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta R2T isn’t a one-off. “I hope that I can do the other ERC events this year, [they] are in our calendar.”



Jeets reveals ERC decision

“ERC Junior is the best series for young drivers,” said Jeets. “The driver list is very fast, lots of really good drivers and this is the best way how drivers can grow their speed.”



Family guidance

After scoring points on a regular basis during two seasons of ERC action, Raul Jeets is well placed to provide guidance to his teenage son. “It’s always good to compete on the same rally as my father because, for me, it is easier to do my own thing,” said Jeets Jr. “Also, sometimes we can compare our pacenotes and this is a good thing.”



Did you know?

Away from motorsport, Jeets Jr, who raced karts at international level for five seasons, has danced for one of Estonia’s best folk-dancing groups.

