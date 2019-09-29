Panayiotis Yiangou’s hopes of a first FIA European Rally Championship top 10 were ended on the afternoon loop of Cyprus Rally’s first loop, though the Cypriot is back on the road for the second day.

Driving for his family’s eponymous Yiangou Motorsport Ltd outfit, Yiangou had called it quits after stage four on Saturday and drove straight back to service in host city Nicosia.



“We had an impact against the sump guard and destroyed it, so we had to stop. It was completely destroyed after hitting it somewhere in a bumpy road,” explained Yiangou.



“We try today to finish and enjoy the rally.”



However, another member of the Yiangou clan is on target to score some ERC silverware, with Panayiotis’s mother Litsa currently running second in the ERC Ladies’ class with a Subaru Impreza.

The post Yiangou explains his ERC Cyprus leg one retirement appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.