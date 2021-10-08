The 25-year-old from Poland jumped to second in the provisional ERC order following last weekend’s Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, which he started one position and seven points behind Spanish rival Efrén Llarena. As a result, Marczyk wins the full tyre allocation for the upcoming ERC-counting Rally Hungary and Rally Islas Canarias.

“I am really, really happy to win the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory top prize,” said Marczyk, who drives a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run under the ORLEN Team banner by Sports Racing Technologies. “The ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory is like a junior category for me and it’s been tough fighting with Efrén Llarena, Erik Cais, Simone Tempestini and other very fast young drivers. For sure it was a challenge but to win is a signal that our development is progressing in the right way. It also makes me happy to be with MICHELIN, my partner since 2019 when I won the Polish championship that always provides the perfect tyres.”

Marczyk, who is co-driven by countryman Szymon Gospodarczyk, continued: “We are also happy that after six rounds we are second overall in the provisional standings, which shows our stability at the finish. We haven’t yet got enough consistency to push in the difficult conditions we experienced on the first day of the rally. But on the second day, when the weather improved, we could show our speed and we were able to finish fifth in the leg results, which was very good for our debut on this rally. I hope in the future I can be more stable so we will keep fighting and, step by step, we will push for the top position.”

Introduced for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory recognises the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the championship in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres. For the first six rounds of the season, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory provided a number of incentives, not least the chance to win the full tyre allocation for the final two events of the ERC season for the highest-ranking member after round six.

As well as discounted tyre prices, a number of promotional opportunities, such as access to video footage and inclusion in clips available on the ERC’s social media channels, the top three ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members after Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras will enjoy a VIP visit to MICHELIN’s Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France.

Joining Marcyk for the trip will be Efrén Llarena, 26, and Erik Cais, a 22-year-old from Czech Republic. Cais was the best-placed ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in seventh overall after a mechanical breakage forced 27-year-old Romanian Simone Tempestini to retire while he was in the thick of the podium battle.

Rally Hungary takes place from October 22-24 with Rally Islas Canarias following from November 18-20. Both events use all-asphalt stages.

How the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members stand*

2 Miko Marczyk (Poland) 105 points

3 Efrén Llarena (Spain) 102 points

7 Erik Cais (Czech Republic) 46 points

20 Simone Tempestini (Romania) 21 points

42 Grégoire Munster (Luxembourg) 3 points

Adam Březík (Czech Republic), Rachele Somaschini (Italy) and Nabila Tejpar (Great Britain) were also among the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory’s first intake.

*Based on provisional FIA European Rally Championship standings after six rounds

