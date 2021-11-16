ORLEN Team’s Polish star Miko Marczyk, 26, will contest Rally Islas Canarias with a full tyre allocation from MICHELIN as his prize for being ranked as the top ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member after six rounds of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

New for this season, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory recognises the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the championship in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres.



On rounds one to six, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory provided a number of incentives, not least the chance to win the full tyre allocation for the final two events of the ERC season.



As well as discounted tyre prices, a number of promotional opportunities, such as access to video footage and inclusion in clips on the ERC’s social media channels, the top three ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members after Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras will enjoy a VIP visit to MICHELIN’s Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France.



Rally Islas Canarias takes place from November 18-20 as the deciding round of the 2021 ERC season. Marczyk and co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk are top seeds for the event in their Sports Racing Technologies-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

