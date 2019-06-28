Žala out of Rally Poland before it begins

Vaidotas Žala’s hopes of an FIA European Rally Championship top five finish on PZM 76th Rally Poland are already over, as damage to his car forced him out before the Qualifying Stage.

Racing a ŠKODA Fabia R5 under the Agrorodeo banner, Žala showed fantastic pace on his ERC debut at Rally Liepāja last month.



Žala had looked set to finish in the top five in Liepāja had he not picked up a puncture on stage three, setting seven top-six stage times.



But hopes of building upon that promising debut were dashed before his second ERC rally had even begun, picking up engine damage during free practice when he hit an object in the middle of the road.



The nature of the damage meant it was not repairable at service in Mikołajki, forcing Žala to withdraw.

