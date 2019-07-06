Zbroja looks to the future after fighting fourth in ERC3

Tomasz Zbroja made a strong impression on his FIA European Rally Championship when he placed fourth in the highly competitive ERC3 category on PZM 76th Rally Poland.

Zbroja, the Polish championship 2WD frontrunner, was heading for third in class in his GO+Cars GO+Eauto Rally Team Citroën DS3 R3T when a puncture on the penultimate stage dropped him to fourth in the final classification.



Despite the setback, Zbroja was satisfied with his pace against the ERC category regulars alongside co-driver Jakub Wróbel.



“It was a great opportunity for us to compare our pace with the top European front-wheel-drivers,” said Zbroja. “We do believe there will be time for us to fight for podiums in the ERC, we do not have any complexes to what we showed during this rally. We hope to participate in another ERC rounds in the future.”

