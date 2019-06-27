Tomasz Zbroja will step up to the FIA European Rally Championship on his home event, PZM 76th Rally Poland, highly rated and with a strong reputation to uphold.

Zbroja, 27, heads the Polish 2WD standings after the opening two rounds in his GO+Cars GO+Eauto rally team Citroën DS3 R3T Max, making him one of the contenders for honours in the ERC3 category.



And his skills behind the wheel have already left a lasting impression on experienced driver coach Vittorio Caneva, who rates him as “one of the biggest talents” he has worked with, according to the GO+Cars GO+Eauto rally team.



“I am very excited and grateful for the GO+Cars GO+Eauto rally team for allowing us to participate in this FIA European Rally Championship round,” said Zbroja. “Rally Poland is one of the few rallies in the national RSMP cycle where we can score double points. Our main priority is to keep the lead in the national 2WD class. We did not do too many kilometres on gravel ahead of the rally, but we are confident about our pace, skills and prepared well for this rivalry. Being able to compare our pace with top European drivers of front-wheel-drive cars will be the icing on the cake for us during this rally."



To aid his transition to the European stage, Zbroja can rely on the support of experienced co-driver Jakub Wróbel, who has started 10 ERC rounds in the past.

The post Zbroja steps up to the ERC at home appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.