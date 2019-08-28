Co-driver Attila Nagy reckons Barum Czech Rally Zlín has given he and driver Miklós Csomós a clear idea of the level of competition they’ll face when the ERC visits their homeland for the season-closing Rally Hungary in November.

Csomós and Nagy were making their second appearance in the FIA European Rally Championship on the sealed-surface event and placed eighth in ERC3 following brake issues and a problem with the brake and accelerator pedals.



“Day two was quite better because we could find our pace, we learned a lot and we learned our pace was not enough here because these guys are crazy like hell,” said Nagy. “But we are happy to finish.”



Csomós and Nagy lead the Peugeot 208 Cup in Hungary. Meanwhile, the inaugural Rally Hungary ERC event takes place from 8-10 November on asphalt-only stages.

The post Zlin ERC3 run helps Hungarian Peugeot pair appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.