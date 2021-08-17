Jari Huttunen will become the latest top talent to bring his development-driving expertise to Team MRF Tyres as the Indian manufacturer continues its FIA European Rally Championship campaign on Barum Czech Rally Zlín next week (August 27-29).

After finishing runner-up to Chris Ingram in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in 2017, Huttunen joined Hyundai Motorsport as a test and development driver and has been part of the Hyundai family ever since.



He took the 2020 WRC3 crown in an i20 R5 and scored a debut win aboard the all-new i20 N Rally2 – the car he helped to hone for competition use – on Ypres Rally Belgium last weekend. The 27-year-old Finn will be co-driven by compatriot Mikko Lukka, who also has ERC experience.



A statement from Team MRF Tyres read: “Team MRF Tyres has undertaken an aggressive development campaign since entering the FIA ERC in 2020 together with Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing.



“MRF Tyres is working with Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing and to tap into their renowned expertise. Their driver and car development programs are well known and produce leading drivers to enhance their equipment.



“As a result, Jari Huttunen will step into the Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 R5 for Barum Czech Rally Zlín, coming off the winning debut of the Hyundai i20 N Rally2.



“Huttunen’s proven experience in developing the new Hyundai i20 N Rally2, and after competing on the Belgian tarmac, will allow Team MRF Tyres to expand the data and development program in Zlin.”



Huttunen follows Paolo Andreucci, Craig Breen, Simone Campedelli and Emil Lindholm as a development driver for Team MRF Tyres.

