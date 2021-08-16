Organisers of the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, have revealed a stellar entry list for next week’s all-asphalt spectacular.





There are a record-breaking 10 ERC2 entrants including three Abarth Rally Cup runners, while 12 drivers will be in contention for ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior honours. Of the 19 ERC3 contenders, five will bid for success in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. Four drivers will chase ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives.



Defending ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk is the top seed with 2013 ERC title winner Jan Kopecký the sixth seed. The full entry list is available by clicking A hugely impressive 146 cars are entered across the international and national events with 61 crews eligible for ERC points of which 29 are armed with Rally2 machinery.There are a record-breaking 10 ERC2 entrants including three Abarth Rally Cup runners, while 12 drivers will be in contention for ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior honours. Of the 19 ERC3 contenders, five will bid for success in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. Four drivers will chase ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives.Defending ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk is the top seed with 2013 ERC title winner Jan Kopecký the sixth seed. The full entry list is available by clicking HERE

ERC Zooming to Zlin: ERC rally’s COVID-19 arrangements announced A DAY AGO

ERC New ERC-bound Hyundai yet to “spread its wings” despite debut win A DAY AGO