Marijan Griebel will make a welcome return to the FIA European Rally Championship on Barum Czech Rally Zlín next week.

The double ERC Junior champion – who secured the 2017 ERC1 Junior crown on the Czech asphalt event – is switching back from the Citroën C3 Rally2 he used to take the lead of the German title race this weekend to an Opel Corsa Rally4.



Griebel won’t be registered for ERC3 points but is expected to fight for two-wheel-drive honours alongside co-driver Tobias Braun.

ERC Zooming to Zlin: ERC ace Llarena gets set with home podium 14 HOURS AGO

ERC Zooming to Zlin: Former ERC champion Kopecky explains why he might no longer be king 20/08/2021 AT 13:48