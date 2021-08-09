The countdown for the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín continues with round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship scheduled from August 27-29.

Here's a reminder of the event essentials:



Starts:17h00 CET, Friday August 27, Main Square, Zlín

Finishes:17h12 CET, Sunday August 28, Main Square, Zlín

Headquarters:Regional Authority– Building 21, třída T. Bati 21, 761 90 Zlín

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):16 (2004-2019)

Stages:15

Stage distance:210.92 kilometres

Liaison distance:574.76 kilometres

Total distance:785.68 kilometres

Surface:Asphalt

Free Practice (for priority drivers):07h30-09h20, Friday August 27 (4.07 kilometres, Malenovice)

Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):09h30-10h20, Friday August 27 (4.07 kilometres, Malenovice)

Shakedown (for all drivers):10h25-13h00, Friday August 27 (4.07 kilometres, Malenovice)



The rally in 100 words:Part of the ERC schedule since the championship’s streamlining in 2004, Barum Czech Rally Zlín is based in the South Moravian university city, 300 kilometres south of the Czech capital Prague. It is a Tarmac test like no other due to the bumpy and sometimes broken nature of the road surface. To add to the challenge, several stages feature high-speed blasts through forests and intermittent showers are always possible. While the weather might be hard to predict, huge numbers of fans follow the action, especially on the opening night-time Zlín superspecial stage. The long-term ERC rally turns 50 in 2021.



Event eligibility:ERC1, ERC2, ERC3, ERC Junior, ERC3 Junior, European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup, Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available



Supplementary regulations (including itinerary):

ClickHEREto download.

ERC Zooming to Zlin: ERC event entries close today YESTERDAY AT 04:04

ERC Zooming to Zlin: Battle for ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT title glory intensifies YESTERDAY AT 08:48